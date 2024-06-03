NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NIKE stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

