New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 910,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

