New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

