Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 213,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,508. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

