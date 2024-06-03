NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,704. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

