NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

