NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,333. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

