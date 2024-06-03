NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PACCAR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,251,000 after acquiring an additional 232,906 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PCAR traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

