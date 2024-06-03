NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 307,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

