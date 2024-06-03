NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,933 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 3,214,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

