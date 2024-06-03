Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.