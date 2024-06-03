Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

