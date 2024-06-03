National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.46

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.458 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
