Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.52

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 51826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.