N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 911,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in N-able by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 51,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.43.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.