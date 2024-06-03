My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $315,896.69

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $315,896.69 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

