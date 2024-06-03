Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $451.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $451.60 and last traded at $450.76, with a volume of 45846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.75.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

