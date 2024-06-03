Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,211,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,131. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

