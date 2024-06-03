Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 92,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Morphic Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

