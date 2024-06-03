Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 92,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 492,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
