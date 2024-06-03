Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.0 days.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
MNARF stock remained flat at $11.94 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.