Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.0 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MNARF stock remained flat at $11.94 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.