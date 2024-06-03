Morgan Stanley Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

AI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

