Morgan Stanley Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $173.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.