Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Monro to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.9%.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Monro has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

