Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.