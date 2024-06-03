Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 313,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

