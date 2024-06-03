Mizuho Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $155.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

