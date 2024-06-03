Mizuho Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

