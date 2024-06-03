Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.91.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Shokuhin
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.