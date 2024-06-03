Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mirasol Resources

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Stories

