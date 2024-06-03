Mina Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $966.91 million and $32.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,165,828,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,299,570 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,165,673,692.8400393 with 1,115,038,909.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.84892605 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $19,197,834.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.