Miller Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

