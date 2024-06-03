Miller Investment Management LP Invests $4.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of RSPM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.