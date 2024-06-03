MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,656.00 and last traded at $1,610.99. Approximately 619,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,952,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,524.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $988.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,744.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,744.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

