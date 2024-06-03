MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 4.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $502.88 and last traded at $503.97. Approximately 4,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.78.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $346.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.55.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

