MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 478,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 427,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $21.17.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.