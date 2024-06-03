Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 2,434,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,581. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.