Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,386,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 217,301,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.8 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.