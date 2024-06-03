Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,386,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 217,301,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.8 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance
Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile
