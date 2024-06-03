Meritage Group LP Sells 64 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meritage Group LP lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TYL traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.43 and its 200-day moving average is $431.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.