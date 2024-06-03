Meritage Group LP Acquires 467,451 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 6.8% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.72% of Agilent Technologies worth $294,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. 5,333,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

