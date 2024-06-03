Meritage Group LP Acquires 224 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,187. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

