MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $36.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,689.03. 186,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,900. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,563.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.