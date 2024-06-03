Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 591,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 906,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

