Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 3.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.55. 7,821,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,754,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.