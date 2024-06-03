Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Medacta Group Price Performance

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $83.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine procedures. Medacta Group SA was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

