McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $571.28

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $571.28 and last traded at $569.59, with a volume of 38293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $568.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
