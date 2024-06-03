MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock remained flat at $17.18 during trading on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.
About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.