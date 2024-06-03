Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 10.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.