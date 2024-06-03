Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 51,648 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,486.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 93,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $10,369,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,367,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,593,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.