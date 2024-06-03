MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.50. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 100.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,584.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

