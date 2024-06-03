MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,567,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $198.93. 1,540,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,661. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.